SalesAgility Releases SuiteCRM Long-Term Support Cycle

SalesAgility, providers of the SuiteCRM open-source CRM applications, today released SuiteCRM 7.8.3 Long Term Support (LTS) Edition. SuiteCRM 7.8.3 (LTS) adds features to enhance system performance, stability, and security and expands the ecosystem of support and professional services contracts available. "SuiteCRM 7.8.3 LTS Edition is built for business," said Greg Soper, CEO of SalesAgility, in a statement. "This release brings together significant feature and stability improvements to a free and open-source CRM application. SuiteCRM is at the center of a growing ecosystem of applications that serve businesses of all sizes extremely well. We look forward to seeing its adoption grow across each LTS lifespan." SalesAgility also announced that SuiteCRM 7.8.3 LTS would continue to be 100 percent upgrade-compatible with SugarCRM Community Edition (CE).