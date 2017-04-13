CloudCraze Launches Spring 17 Edition of Its Platform

CloudCraze, providers of an enterprise digital commerce solution built natively on Salesforce.com, has launched a series of updates as part of its Spring '17 release. Spring '17 introduces CloudCraze Exchange, a repository of apps and connectors that enable simple integration of platform extensions and enhancements. These investments enhance CloudCraze with unique capabilities, greater emphasis on configuration, and a growing ecosystem of add-ons.

"Our vision over the last six years of development has been to disrupt the commerce market by focusing on enhancing B2B and B2B2B customer engagement, transforming the way business is conducted and empowering businesses to embrace change," said Andrew Witherspoon, executive vice president of CloudCraze, in a statement. "The Spring '17 release will support this continued mission by providing our customers with the tools to buy and sell in a seamless and flexible environment, driving revenue and streamlining the path to purchase."

CloudCraze Commerce 4.6 includes several foundational and functional advancements to the platform's APIs, storefronts, and offer management. New and enhanced APIs provide additional power and flexibility for platform implementation and iteration. Contemporary storefronts introduce an enriched model for store design, offering a deeper set of components and functionalities for enhanced configurability and user experience frameworks. Additionally, enhanced offer management helps merchandisers build more compelling offers and allows customers to personalize subscription or service contracts.

CloudCraze Exchange allows customers to extend, enhance, and connect new capabilities to their commerce platform. Connectors to Avalara's AvaTax and CyberSource enable simple integration through enhanced configurability controls across storefronts.

Mass Order, the first of many Exchange Apps, allows sales representatives and buyers to place large orders across one or multiple accounts and personalize shipping rules and budget authority.

"With every release our goal is to continue to meet and adapt to the shifting needs of the B2B commerce landscape. We've developed Spring '17 to do just that," added Chris Dalton, CEO of CloudCraze, in a statement. "This release meets growing needs for configuration over code, adding important advancements to customer experiences, new business models, and B2B relationship management to transform enterprises' time to revenue. Building off exciting company developments at the beginning of the year, CloudCraze Commerce 4.6 and CloudCraze Exchange set the foundation for continued expansion in 2017 and beyond."

