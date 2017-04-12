Bidalgo Launches Bidalgo AI

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Bidalgo, a provider of ad automation software and services for app marketers, today launched Bidalgo AI, an end-to-end ad automation agent for app install ads on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and other platforms. Bidalgo AI uses artificially intelligent algorithms to manage and optimize the entire media buying cycle, from uploading ads and optimizing their performance to real-time bid management, budget allocation, and more. "Bidalgo AI delivers better return on ad spend than any human possibly could, while automating complex workflows that until now have been performed manually," said Peli Beeri, CEO of Bidalgo, in a statement. "We have spent the past several years perfecting algorithms that apply artificial intelligence to things like bid management and budget allocation, and we are proud to now offer the industry's first AI algorithm for uploading creative as well. Bidalgo AI automates the entire media buying process so that UA professionals can focus on higher-level strategies." Bidalgo AI automates the entire media buying process, including the following: Creative Uploading when needed based on delivery and performance. The software optimizes creative performance based on targeting, strategy, and other dimensions.

ROAS Optimization, allowing marketers to set target goals for seven-day return on ad spend (ROAS) and/or average cost per install (CPI) and optimize toward that goal. It looks at both post-install ad spend and in-app payment revenue to calculate ROAS.

Real-time Bid Management, which calculates how much money to bid on every user in real time based on market dynamics and potential customer value.

Dynamic Budget Allocation, which optimizes budget pacing based on campaign performance, daily limits, and overall advertising strategy.

A/B Testing to determine the best creative based on parameters such as country, target, platform, etc. "We have seen a notable uptick in campaign performance since testing out Bidalgo AI. It was able to increase our seven-day ROAS by 15 percent in just four weeks. But more importantly, it has freed up a lot of our UA team's time and energy," said Patrick Witham, director of user acquisition at Product Madness, in a statement. "Simply uploading new creative can take up to 50 percent of one of our UA manager's time. But with Bidalgo handling that for us, we have the time to focus on more strategic aspects of our campaigns, such as designing new creative, discovering new audiences, or breaking into new markets."