FocusVision Partners with Virtual Incentives

Virtual Incentives, a provider of digital reward fulfillment solutions, is partnering with market research technology company FocusVision. Virtual Incentives' application programming interface (API) is now fully integrated into FocusVision's online survey solution, Decipher, to boost respondent experience and engagement. The Virtual Incentives API is part of the company's incentive platform, which provides a complete solution from company-side program development to private, secure, instant incentive delivery. The API connection information and set-up guide is now available to FocusVision's Decipher users in their Knowledge Base, which provides a technical deep dive into all the features of the company's robust survey platform. The integrated API will allow FocusVision's Decipher clients to access the API to do the following: Scale incentive programs based on sample size;

Deliver rewards in real time, on the respondent platform of choice, without manual input;

Garner advanced reporting and security; and

Provide real-time personalization to boost relevancy and engagement. "Offering our clients more options when it comes to increasing respondent engagement and ease of use is top of mind for us," said Braden Johnstone, senior vice president of operations at FocusVision, in a statement. "Users now have the option to connect seamlessly to a scalable rewards and incentives solution through the Virtual Incentives API."