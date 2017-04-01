Cloud Migration Services Market to Grow Immensely

Cloud computing services offer organizations greater flexibility, increased collaboration, disaster recovery, security, reliability, manageability, and more, Infinium found. In line with these benefits, organizations are increasingly adopting cloud-based services in public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. This migration process doesn't come without its complications, including service interruptions, service delays, and more. To overcome these difficulties organizations adopt cloud migration services.

Cloud migration services provide reference architecture and methodologies to move cloud applications to the cloud. Adopting cloud migration services enables organizations to implement enhanced security to data that is moved to the cloud by using encryption techniques.