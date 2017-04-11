Logo
CTIntegrations Launches CT Suite R3 for the Contact Center
The new release of CTIntegrations' web client solution enhances agent and customer collaboration, search functionality, and reporting.
Posted Apr 11, 2017
CTIntegrations, a software development and systems integration company focused on the contact center, has introduced the latest major release of its CT Suite software platform. CT Suite Release 3 is a web client solution that provides contact center agents with a single pane of glass across all channels, a new collaboration channel, and enhancements to reporting and search functionalities.

"At CTIntegrations, we continuously evolve our product to meet changing contact center needs, helping businesses deliver an exceptional service experience while optimizing their technology investments," said Ronny Flaatten, chief technology officer of CTIntegrations, in a statement. "With our new release of CT Suite, we've made it easier than ever for agents to provide informed, consistent, and highly satisfying levels of customer service via a truly omnichannel and collaborative interface."

The CT Suite provides client-side and server-side integration of all communication controls across any channel and screen pops with a wide array of contact center and back-office applications. Deployed via web client, CT Suite R3 is accessible anywhere via any device — such as a PC, mobile device, smartphone, or tablet.

CT Suite R3 also delivers other enhancements, including the following:

  • An Agent Screen that provides a single view across all communications channels and interactions, both inbound and outbound;
  • Reporting and real-time analytics across all channels, providing access to real-time agent statistics and customer histories so agents can "follow the breadcrumbs" across multiple touchpoints; and
  • Enhanced ability to search across all channels.

CT Suite R3 also includes a new collaboration channel powered by Moxtra that brings together voice, email, video, and desktop sharing, allowing agents and customers to use persistent chat, video, screen/document sharing and annotations, live meetings, and more.

"With CT Suite and Moxtra's collaboration API, CTIntegrations and Moxtra are revolutionizing contact center efficiency and ease of use by streamlining omnichannel capabilities and supporting collaboration with a mobile-first approach," said Satish Shenoy, vice president of business development at Moxtra, in a statement. "CT Suite powered by Moxtra seamlessly interconnects all methods of communication, allowing customers to use the method they prefer while enabling agents to leverage customer information across multiple transactions and channels."

