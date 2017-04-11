Usermind Integrates Customer Engagement Hub with Zendesk

Usermind has integrated its Customer Engagement Hub with Zendesk's cloud-based customer service software, providing organizations with more context on customer relationships, delivering automated customer journeys, and connecting business systems and applications to create a single, unified record of the customer.

By integrating with Zendesk Support, Usermind customers can now use data and signals from other marketing, business, and sales systems to provide context to Zendesk Support tickets. Usermind customers can also connect Zendesk data to other systems for automated internal and external actions, such as email campaign triggers, Salesforce.com updates, or notifying product owners of issues logged in Zendesk.

"Highly personalized customer engagement is a business imperative," said Michel Feaster, CEO and co-founder of Usermind, in a statement. "By integrating with Zendesk Support we're opening up access to a dataset that provides important context to help organizations improve touchpoints with customers and build holistic customer experiences."

Usermind's Zendesk integration is available through the Usermind Customer Engagement Hub and via the Zendesk App Marketplace.

In addition to Zendesk, Usermind offers nearly two dozen other pre-built SaaS integrations, including Salesforce.com, Marketo, Slack and MailChimp, and integrates with standard databases, custom applications, webhooks, and raw datasets.

