Sprinklr Extends Experience Cloud

Sprinklr, providers of a social media management platform, today launched five extensions of its Experience Cloud with new solutions for marketing, advertising, research, care, and commerce, all on one unified platform for customer experience management.

Launched in 2015, Sprinklr's Experience Cloud was developed as one unified platform to help companies reach, engage, and listen to customers on Facebook, Twitter, and 23 other social channels. Today, when legacy systems, such as email and CRM, are plugged into Sprinklr's Experience Cloud, structured customer data that was previously locked away in siloed departments can be enriched with the human context that only social can provide to create a comprehensive view of each customer and a system of record for experience.

Sprinklr's Experience Cloud includes the following:

Experience Cloud for Social, enabling companies to consolidate point solutions with a unified platform to reach, engage, and listen to customers and deliver a seamless experience across 25 social channels;

Experience Cloud for Marketing, to help companies deliver compelling content wherever their customers are and connect with the advocates who can influence them;

Experience Cloud for Advertising, helping companies enhance customer experiences through comprehensive paid media planning, integrated audience management, and holistic reporting;

Experience Cloud for Research, helping companies translate the voice of their customers into better brand experiences and capture meaningful, actionable feedback to understand what customers are saying, why they feel that way, and instantly, empathetically engage;

Experience Cloud for Care, helping companies serve their customerrs with a unified customer view, contextualize conversations, and case management; and

Experience Cloud for Commerce, helping companies unlock the power of social selling by influencing pre- and post-purchase decisions, bringing products to life at every touch point, and gaining valuable customer insights.

"Disjointed data. Siloed teams. Disparate processes. Point solutions. Unintelligent technology. These are the all-too-common enemies keeping enterprises from delivering seamless customer experiences across their organization. And it's literally killing companies," said Ragy Thomas, CEO and founder of Sprinklr, in a statement. "When technology isn't designed to work together, neither can teams. And yet, that's exactly what most companies are dealing with. They're treating the symptoms, not the disease, with siloed software that has put walls around their ability to know and serve customers at scale. Being born in the age of the customer gave us a different perspective. It led us to build a new class of enterprise software from the ground up with one purpose: to reach, engage, and listen to customers, across every customer-facing department, all on the first unified platform for customer experience management."

