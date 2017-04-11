Melissa Launches Contact Zone

Melissa, a provider of data quality and identity verification solutions, today launched Contact Zone as a comprehensive customer data management platform.

Contact Zone is optimized for organizations that want to make trusted data available across the enterprise through the marriage of Pentaho Data Integration (PDI) and Melissa global data verification and enrichment tools. By combining extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL) capabilities with seamless data cleansing and enrichment functionality, data stewards can gain a single customer view, break down information silos, improve data quality, and develop CRM and marketing strategies.

"The strongest customer relationships are built on clean, reliable data, updated, enhanced, and managed effectively as part of a long-term business strategy," said Bud Walker, vice president of enterprise sales and strategy at Melissa, in a statement. "Contact Zone's extensive data cleansing and enrichment capabilities enable data stewards to capitalize on this approach in a single platform. Unstructured data becomes trusted, actionable information, fueling better decisions and more productive operations that treat every customer as an audience of one."

Contact Zone offers a graphical drag-and-drop design environment. Data managers can visually design data transformations, apply standards, and cleanse and enrich Big Data stores for reporting, analysis, and migration to the data warehouse. With hundreds of integrated database connectors, Contact Zone offers ETL capabilities for all types of relational and Big Data. Data can be imported from many sources and exported as clean, enhanced data ready for analytics.

Contact Zone also offers profiling, generalized cleansing, address/name/phone/email verification, global ID verification, IP and geo-location, deduping, and golden records.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com