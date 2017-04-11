Verint Enhances Community Solution

Related Whitepapers Connecting With Customers Through SOCIAL MEDIA From Contact Center to Customer Engagement Center Designing an Intelligent Contact Center for Competitive Advantage Verint System has enhanced its Verint Community solution with live user engagement capabilities, a richer, more in-depth interaction platform for comments and discussion, and an enhanced conversational experience. The enhancements also include new member and group management capabilities, full emoji and emoticon support, prioritized notifications, and calendar advancements. Further functionality supports the addition of live user engagement with real-time content updates and real-time presence and typing indicators; new threaded comment and discussion capabilities; and a new conversation experience that includes live interactions and search by keyword functionality. Members' presence is now represented by an indicator shown as a dot in live-updating areas, helping identify that the user is online and may see and respond more quickly than before. Community comments are now visually threaded so users can vote up or down on comments in real time, see typing indicators if other users are in the process of responding, and sort by oldest, newest and best, according to user votes. Community discussions also receive intelligent live updates that notify users of new comments that come in-line. Similar to threaded comments, threaded forum discussions receive live updates, user typing indicators, visually contextual permalink pages, enhanced sorting options, and rich content controlled by a new content filtering feature that provides administrators with easier control over the type of mark-ups in threads and replies. Live presence enhancements support the receipt of real-time updates to comments and stories in the community activity stream. Verint Community also features a host of private messaging enhancements by way of a new user interface (UI), shortcuts that allow users to move between conversations, scroll through current conversation messages, search within and across conversations and create new conversations. "Verint Community enables organizations to make better, more informed business decisions based on social interactions and data, and the valuable intelligence it contains to heighten social customer service, digital marketing, and employee engagement," said Jon Allen, general manager of community solutions at Verint, in a statement. "Likewise, users benefit from the ability to more effectively collaborate and share information, advance customer self-serve experiences with the ability to find solutions in online resources, deflect support calls, and deliver better products faster by sourcing new ideas from customers, partners, and potential buyers." Part of Verint's Customer Engagement Optimization portfolio through its acquisition of Telligent, this customer support and digital marketing community solution unites modern collaboration technologies into a single integrated suite that includes social applications and services. It includes both external customer and internal employee community environments. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/