Upland Software Launches LeadLander Update

Upland Software, a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software, today announced the latest version of its LeadLander website visitor analytics and reporting platform. The update, which features a more intuitive and mobile-friendly design, aims to improve website lead conversions and the overall user experience. LeadLander is designed to enhance digital marketing capabilities through website visitor analytics and reporting and improve the ROI of inbound and outbound marketing automation efforts. Additionally, it aims to bolster online marketing campaigns and business development initiatives through user-friendly customer tracking abilities and customizable reporting features and alert notifications. The platform has four key features. First, its dashboard aims to empower decision making through an intuitive design that displays information such as recent visiting companies, recent individual visitors, and an overview of all visitors. Second, it provides specifics on each visitor, including their trail throughout the site and details such as companies, addresses, and phone numbers that can be used for prospecting and follow-up. Third, it has the ability to identify which pages are most viewed by visitors, with the goal of evaluating the success of inbound and outbound marketing automation efforts. Fourth, it delivers instant email alerts when representatives from tagged companies visit, as well as daily and weekly summaries. The update delivers four key enhancements. First, it features enhanced mobile functionality that provides real-time, on-the-go notifications, the ability to identify anonymous website visitors, and an overall seamless experience. Second, it offers programmatic access to LeadLander data that can be used for dynamic content and integration with sales applications. Third, it features user interface and user experience enhancements aimed at simplifying navigation and improving efficiency for marketing and sales leaders. Fourth, it looks to accommodate the demands of large enterprise companies with increased performance capabilities. "LeadLander users will be thrilled by the experience and improved lead activity and insight with our latest release," Jed Alpert, SVP of digital engagement solutions at Upland Software, said in a statement. "The integration benefits from the new API, along with key usability improvements, [demonstrating] our focus on innovation that supports both improved user experience and deeper audience engagement across our digital engagement product lines." "I'm very excited about the product update," Rosemary Brisco, search visibility guru at ToTheWeb, said in a statement. "LeadLander has been a great tool to help us and our clients uncover new leads, further nurture our prospects, and uncover deeper insights from our web traffic." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/