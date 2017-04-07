Vlocity Launches Omnichannel Retail Apps for Communications Service Providers

Vlocity, a cloud software company, has released Vlocity Communications Retail, a set of omnichannel apps for ommunications service providers. This offering, built natively and additively on the Salesforce.com platform, includes customer-facing and retail associate-facing apps.

"Everyone and everything is becoming smarter and more connected, which makes delivering a connected experience to consumers across web, phone and retail a competitive battleground for global operators," said Andy Baer, senior vice president of Salesforce Industries, Communications and Media, in a statement. "We've collaborated closely with Vlocity to define this new retail offering and are confident that it will help service providers deliver unified, omnichannel customer experiences to improve customer engagement, retention, and loyalty."

Vlocity Communications Retail applications help retail store associates do the following:

Instantly access comprehensive profile information, including current devices and plans, account preferences, usage, billing, and interaction histories, when customers enter the store.

Provide customized recommendations for devices, plans and accessories and then fulfill in-store orders within minutes.

Manage customer appointments, store queues, and online order fulfillment.

Capture and qualify store leads for follow-up and conversion.

Troubleshoot common customer device, billing and service inquiries using guided processes and knowledge management tools.

Vlocity Communications Retail applications run on Apple iOS and Android mobile devices.

"Our new retail capabilities help CSPs better serve their customers across all engagement channels, from the web and mobile devices to retail shops and kiosks," said Dan Ford, senior vice president and general manager of Vlocity Communications and Media, in a statement. "Vlocity Communications Retail applications allow associates to deliver efficient, personalized service and convert more sales opportunities in any retail environment."

