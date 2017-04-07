ConvergeHub Integrates with Skype

The integration brings Skype's click-to-call and call logging into the ConvergeHub CRM platform.

"It is only through easy and inexpensive customer communication gateway that sales, marketing, and support services can improve their productivity and convert more leads using business intelligence as a tool for enhancing engagements," he said in a statement.

The goal of the integration, according to Manash Chaudhuri, CEO of ConvergeHub, was to empower small business users to provide an unparalleled experience that incorporates Skype phone calls within the CRM software.

ConvergeHub's and Skype's integration, which consolidates customer information in a single place, provides click-to-call and automatically saves all call logs.

ConvergeHub has integrated its all-in-one converged CRM platform into Microsoft's Skype communications platform.

