Neustar Partners with Google

Neustar, a provider of real-time information services, has become the latest Google Marketing Mix Model launch partner, helping marketers analyze their marketing investments in relation to sales and optimize their advertising spend across multiple brands, channels and regions. The Neustar MarketShare marketing mix models will now be able to incorporate Google ad expenditure data, as well as indexed search query volume, for analysis among their other mix variables. "We're excited to work with Neustar as part of our Marketing Mix Model (MMM) Partners program. This program will help marketers accurately measure the ROI of their digital investments in Google. We are delighted to give our MMM partners standardized access to accurate and granular data for Google video, display, and search campaigns. We also look forward to working together to develop best practices for incorporating Google data into marketing mix models," said Babak Pahlavan, senior director of product management for analytics solutions and measurement at Google, in a statement. "With today's explosion of data, marketing touchpoints, and devices, marketers are flooded daily with complex decisions on how to connect marketing to revenue," said Julie Fleischer, vice president of product marketing for marketing solutions at Neustar, in a statement. "Sophisticated marketers are demanding more variations in ROI breakdowns and more transparency into what marketing tactics are working. By partnering with Google, we are helping marketers make better, faster, data-driven decisions that will have a positive impact on business results. Brands that know which marketing channels contribute to business results, maintain a robust customer graph, and employ a 360-degree view of their online and offline marketing will take the pole position in today's connected world." The Neustar MarketShare Marketing Planning and Allocation solution offers advertisers a guide to budgeting and planning decisions, as well as trade-off scenarios for allocations predictively across products, markets, segments, and channels. It takes into consideration both the offline marketing tactics and the non-media drivers (e.g. weather, economic indicators, competitor actions, etc.) to help clients examine the true value of their digital marketing performance. Neustar is also a neutral data onboarding partner for Google, helping advertisers upload their first-party data directly into Google DoubleClick. In addition, Neustar participates in the Google Customer Match Uploader (CMU) program, which allows advertisers to target advertisements against their own first-party data directly in AdWords.