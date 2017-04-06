Logo
BodyBGTop
Tenjin Offers Attribution and Analytics for Google Daydream
Tenjin's latest offering measures app install campaigns and in-app behaviors on Google's virtual reality platform.
Posted Apr 6, 2017
Page 1

Tenjin, a mobile marketing infrastructure company, has added attribution and analytics support for apps on Daydream, Google's mobile virtual reality (VR) platform. Now app developers can track the effectiveness of Daydream app install campaigns and analyze users' in-app behaviors to measure their lifetime value.

The Daydream View headset is made with lightweight fabric and pairs with a number of Daydream-ready phones to provide high-resolution displays, ultra-smooth graphics, and high-fidelity sensors for precise head tracking. Already, publishers including The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Hulu, Netflix, HBO, Lockwood Publishing, and others have launched Daydream experiences to enable consumers to explore new worlds, watch movies, play games, and more.

Tenjin provides a mobile marketing infrastructure to tie analytics, attribution, and ad network data aggregation together using a single dashboard. The company also offers a flexible, customizable data warehouse called DataVault that gives marketers direct access to user-level data so they can perform custom analyses without having to build their own data pipelines and warehousing solutions. Tenjin also combines advertising cost data with in-app payment revenue and ad revenue to provide marketers with the total ROI for every user.

"For many app developers, VR represents the next great frontier, and Daydream is the perfect example of a platform that is easy to build for, provides a great user experience, and holds the potential for mass consumer adoption," said Christopher Farm, co-founder and CEO of Tenjin, in a statement. "Our goal is to remain on the cutting edge of mobile marketing and app analytics, and we are very pleased to make our marketing infrastructure available to app developers on Daydream in order to help marketers get the most out of the platform.">

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Articles
Tenjin enhanced its platform with mobile analytics, attribution and ad network data aggregation for tracking, analyzing, and optimizing app marketing campaigns.
Tenjin's relationships with Looker and Chartio will bring advanced business intelligence to app marketers.
 
Related Best Practices White Papers

Sponsored By: Marketo and Real Magnet

Sponsored By: Informatica
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY