Conga Updates Composer, ActionGrid, and Novatus

Conga, a provider of business productivity applications, has enhanced its Composer and ActionGrid products and made them available on the Salesforce.com AppExchange. It also enhanced its Novatus stand-alone cloud-based product.

The new features in the April release help businesses further benefit from the cost savings, increased efficiency and enhanced connections with customers that come from automation of data, documents and contracts.

New Business and Enterprise editions of Conga Composer provide greater flexibility for companies leveraging the document generation technology by now including Live Edit capabilities to personalize documents after merging data but prior to distribution. Additionally, customers can now run Conductor batches with 1,000 records in a single batch, double what was previously possible. The new Composer API and OData capabilities (introduced in February) are now available for broader use. Composer OData also enables users to include data from other non-Salesforce systems through an open standards query.

ActionGrid now includes Quick-Start Grids as pre-built solutions to get quick insight and actionable views into Salesforce data. Enhanced summary reporting gives users even more visibility into their analytics. Now, users can reach an unlimited number of people with increased batch email size. Export functions have increased accessible items from 10,000 to 1 million for larger export or mass updates.

Conga Novatus 7.2's new features make contract management even easier in Novatus, letting users access new bulk data import capabilities. It enables them to import spreadsheets with headers and metadata while removing the need to import piece by piece. In addition, single-use dynamic forms are now available to expand reporting and data organization. E-signature package correction lets customers update the signer or placement of the signature automatically. Finally, segmented document-level security adds another layer of security to specific document types within the same contract profile. Analytics tools and clause management capabilities have been fully released to all customers.

"To remain competitive, businesses today must ensure the accuracy of their data in order to improve efficiency. This is why we are introducing new features that focus on providing actionable insights, faster data updates, and more efficient automation,” said Doug Rybacki, vice president of product management at Conga, in a statement. "This latest release enhances our major products based on customer ideas and requests, like Live Edit for Composer, ActionGrid Quick-Start Grids to address everyday challenges for sales, case management, executive pipeline management and Salesforce administrators, and bulk data import into Conga Novatus for faster and easier contract management."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com