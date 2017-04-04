IOVOX Launches Multichannel Marketing

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes IOVOX, a call analytics company, today released its Multichannel Marketing solution, providing enhanced data analytics around the performance of inbound marketing campaigns. Multichannel Marketing from IOVOX applies a unique phone number to each referring domain that generates call traffic. Combined with analytics from IOVOX, marketers have insight into the performance of each channel and can tune spending accordingly. Multichannel Marketing integrates with campaign tracking in Google AdWords. Further, IOVOX enables marketers to track website call conversions from ads, including calls made from extensions and call-only campaigns. It provides call data down to the keyword level to analyze and optimize ad spend, as well as identify which ad groups and keywords drive the most calls and offline conversions. "Despite the perception that interaction is all moving online, business phone calls continue to grow, and marketers are waking up to the need to track what marketing spend is driving the all-important call," said Carl Di Cicco, chief commercial officer at IOVOX, in a statement. "Marketing-focused call tracking solutions exist in the market, but tests prove that the results are often wildly inaccurate and can deliver a poor customer experience. We believe bad data can cause more problems than no data when it comes to business-critical marketing decisions. The IOVOX platform allows multichannel marketers to track which media channels and driving calls with 100 percent accuracy." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/