iconectiv Launches Right Party Verification for Mobile Messaging

iconectiv today launched iconectiv Right Party Verification for Messaging, a service for mobile marketers, messaging aggregators and contact centers to deliver targeted communications. The service was developed in response to evolving Federal Communication Commission (FCC) rules under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) that now dictate companies must have permission not just to send marketing messages to mobile numbers but also to have explicit consent to contact the owner of that number. Failure to comply can lead to large fines for offending companies. With some 45 million U.S mobile numbers typically reassigned every year, just one communication to a number with a new owner could trigger a fine of $500, increasing to $1,500 per contact for offenses deemed to be deliberate. "Right Party Verification for Messaging means companies can have renewed confidence in one of the most popular forms of customer engagement," said Scott Puopolo, executive vice president of information solutions at iconectiv, in a statement. "When managed correctly, text messaging is a powerful tool that delivers the right message into the hands of the right people. Handled badly, it can alienate customers, damage brand integrity, and lead to costly fines. Our Right Party Verification for Messaging service keeps the contact base up to date, keeps the marketing flowing, the customers engaged, and the regulators and associated fines at bay."