Lattice Engines Updates Predictive Insights Platform

Lattice Engines, a provider of revenue acceleration solutions, today released the latest version of its Predictive Insights Platform, driven by a partnership with Dun & Bradstreet to allow access to a database of 265 million business records. By analyzing more than 16,000 attributes, combined with web activity, intent data, and more, the Lattice platform curates predictive information for a customer, informing specific segmentation and targeted campaigns. "To drive revenue growth, it is imperative that marketing and sales teams be properly equipped to have highly personalized engagements with their prospects and customers," said Chitrang Shah, vice president of product at Lattice Engines, in a statement. "Our new platform capabilities support the need of CMOs to spearhead revenue growth by giving their teams data-driven insights about their high-value prospects and the ability to take automated action on that information." The new release of Lattice's Predictive Insights Platform provides the following: Fuzzy Matching, powered by Decision Graph technology, enabling companies to match incoming lead and account data with the proper buying centers;

Newly-curated data elements, including vendor presence attributes;

Enhanced operationalization of Artificial Intelligence (AI);

Company Profile, a configurable Salesforce.com widget that instantly shows sales reps key attributes about leads, contacts, and accounts;

Auto-Ratings that automatically bucket numerical lead and account scores into High, Medium, or Lowor A, B, C, D ratings;

Data Cloud Explorer, enabling teams to search for available data to improve targeting strategies by: data attribute and company name, location, etc.; and

Modeling Auto-tuner, suggesting what kind of data to include and exclude in predictive models. "It is a challenging time for marketers. Not only are they expected to drive creative campaign development, but they are also tasked with driving bottom line growth," said Michael Bird, executive vice president and general manager of global alliances, partnerships, and audience solutions at Dun & Bradstreet, in a statement. "With Dun & Bradstreet data fueling Lattice Predictive Insights, modern marketing teams can access data-driven insights to identify high-impact leads and personalize outreach with curated content that meets their customers' specific needs."