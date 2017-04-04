Pyze Launches Enterprise Edition

Pyze, providers of an intelligence and marketing platform, today released Pyze Enterprise Edition, the latest version of the Pyze Growth Intelligence platform providing growth automation campaigns, automated segmentation, and visual queries.

The Pyze Growth Intelligence platform automatically correlates data from multiple sources using machine learning and deep contextualization to cluster users based on common traits and behavior. The new capabilities automate cross-app analytics, campaigns, and personalization with Pyze Enterprise Edition.

Pyze Enterprise Edition enables companies to conduct advanced multiplatform data aggregation and multichannel campaign management across digital properties. With Pyze Enterprise Edition, marketing and product owners now have control to aggregate data across mobile and web apps, run benchmarking reports and understand user behavior across all platforms.

In addition, Pyze has added support for CRM, third-party, and customer data sets for use with data collected from apps and websites for cross-platform automated segmentation, aggregation, analysis, and campaigns.

Pyze Enterprise Edition key new features include the following

Cross-app Growth Intelligence – Automated segmentation using intelligence explorations, event funnel analysis, and personalization now available across multiple apps, websites, and data sources;

Cross-app Visual Queries – Visual queries enable multidimensional aggregative analysis and benchmarking on business metrics, without using a query language or external data visualization tool;

Cross-app Growth Automation Campaigns – Define dynamic and growth automation campaigns across multiple apps, websites and data sources;

Data Import – Import user traits for analysis in automated segmentation, funnels, personalization, and growth automation; import real-time and historical usage data and events from customer data sets;

Data Export – Export campaigns and personalization tags to third-party systems like the Salesforce.com Marketing Cloud and other proprietary systems; Export raw, processed, and events data to external systems like Amazon Kinesis and Redshift.

"We're responding to the growing demand from enterprises and brands for help to solve the big challenges of engaging and retaining users across mobile, web, and other channels," said Prabhjot Singh, co-founder and president of Pyze, in a statement. "We've added significant intelligence capabilities so enterprises can easily utilize our growth intelligence solutions to meet their business goals, regardless of whether they manage a dozen apps and digital properties or thousands."

