Teradata Enhances Customer Journey Solution

Teradata has enhanced the Teradata Customer Journey solution to give marketers easier access to analytics, dynamic visualizations, machine learning and predictive simulations.

New capabilities empower marketers to visualize customer paths, simulate the impact of new campaigns in advance, and engage customers with the most relevant content.

"We want businesses to grow by delivering more sales, reducing churn, and improving customer satisfaction. In this release of Customer Journey, we are putting more analytics into the hands of marketing so they can build a deeper understanding of customer experiences and then proactively optimize related journeys," said Dan Harrington, executive vice president of consulting and support services at Teradata, in a statement. "Our solution brings together all the required technology, plus the consulting expertise to achieve faster time to market. With Teradata, organizations can have a complete customer journey hub without the implementation challenges of cobbling together a solution from multiple vendors."