ServiceTitan Partners with VitalStorm for Online Ad Campaign Tracking

ServiceTitan, a provider of enterprise software for residential heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical service businesses, has partnered with home services marketing company VitalStorm to allow for end-to-end online ad campaign tracking.

"Home service business owners deserve the best technology to help them maximize their business," said Jeff Light, co-owner of VitalStorm, in a statement. "VitalStorm Metrics measures the numbers that matter most, like return-on-investment, cost-per-lead, and booking percentage. Our integration with the industry-leading ServiceTitan software helps owners get the most out of their marketing and advertising dollars, helping owners generate leads. That's what it's all about."

ServiceTitan's integration with VitalStorm lets business owners see whether their investments in search engine optimization and pay-per-click advertising is making a difference. Clients will experience end-to-end campaign tracking and see when, where, and how ads are generating revenue.

The integration of these two systems allows business owners to do the following:

Qualify every call: With VitalStorm Metrics, all calls to a given campaign are tracked to establish a true cost-per-lead and booking percentage.

Monitor campaign performance: VitalStorm Metrics allows users to calculate lead cost, booking percentage, and revenue per campaign for each campaign, all in one place.

More Vital tools: A suite of additional tools will be made available to further streamline the ad-to-booked process. One such tool is the Online Scheduler, which allows consumers to book appointments straight to the ServiceTitan CRM while viewing real-time available dates and times for appointments from the web page or landing page. All of this can be done online, without ever calling the call center.

"New customer calls are the lifeblood for the home service business owner," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO of ServiceTitan. "Measuring the effectiveness of online marketing is critical to making sure a business owner's limited budget is impacting the bottom line. Anything we can do to ensure success for our customers makes us more successful. With this integration with VitalStorm, ServiceTitan customers will have insight they need to succeed."

