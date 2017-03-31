Taboola Partners with LiveIntent

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Taboola, providers of a discovery platform, announced an exclusive partnership with LiveIntent, providers of a people-based marketing platform, bringing tailored content recommendations into the logged-in, people-based email newsletter channel. LiveIntent, which currently serves more than 160 million people with 3 billion email newsletters per month, will use Taboola's content discovery. Together, LiveIntent and Taboola will exchange and leverage anonymized data to deliver personalized communications to customers. "Delivering a top-notch user experience is our primary goal," said Matt Keiser, LiveIntent's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Monetization is a secondary concern for our customers. Publishers were not happy with the content recommendations solutions in the market. After a year-long diligent vetting process, we learned that Taboola was the only company that had the tools and policies to deliver the performance and quality our brands demand." The integration is an expansion of Taboola's Discovery platform, making it relevant to all platforms, including desktop, mobile, in-app, and now, newsletters. Taboola, which acts as a search engine in reverse, analyzes hundreds of real-time signals (including location, device type, referral source, social media trends, and more) to match users with content they are most likely to be interested in consuming next. Under the partnership, Taboola will serve a customized user experience for email campaigns. As part of this partnership, LiveIntent leverages its identity graph to equip Taboola's customers to take full advantage of the intent from Taboola's billions of page views globally. The LiveIntent graph connects the Taboola consumer intent data to LiveIntent's mobile email inventory. Marketers using Taboola can reach their intended audiences in premium, mobile, fraud-free inventory. "In this attention economy, it's mission-critical to serve content that is relevant and tailored to users' interests. To do that successfully, we have to double down on getting to consumers in a better way through data and insights," said Adam Singolda, founder and CEO of Taboola, in a statement. "We are very excited to partner with the LiveIntent team on driving innovation around the intersection of emails, engaged consumers, and personalized content recommendations, soon available to our marketers around the world. This will open a new channel to our current marketers to reach new people at a very unique moment through LiveIntent, serving people with content they may like but never new existed." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/