Get Smart Content and Bombora Partner on Audience Insights Solution

Get Smart Content, providers of a cross-channel personalization platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Bombora, an aggregator of B2B intent data, to provide an intent-based marketing personalization solution. The new solution, named Audience Insights, combines intent data from Bombora with professional role and account data, right within the Get Smart Content platform.

Bombora's information is collected from across its cooperative network of B2B media and vendor websites, analyst firms, and lead generation services. Bombora's surge data reflects increases in content consumption around a specific topic, signaling company level intent as well as user level interest.

"Intent data is critical to empowering the next generation of marketing personalization, as it provides marketers with unprecedented insight into what their target accounts and individual visitors are interested in before they even show up on their website," said Jim Eustace, CEO of Get Smart Content, in a statement. "Using best-of-breed data resources like Bombora sets marketers up for success because they're ready to engage when their prospects are, 24/7."

