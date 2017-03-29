Pinterest Launches Promoted App Pins

Related Whitepapers Connecting With Customers Through SOCIAL MEDIA Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency From Contact Center to Customer Engagement Center Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Designing an Intelligent Contact Center for Competitive Advantage Pinterest earlier this week made a new format, Promoted App Pins, available to all advertisers. Promoted App Pins, an addition to the social media site provider’s suite of marketing tools, help consumers discover companies’ mobile apps, right when and where they’re looking for them. Promoted App Pins perform just as well, if not better, than organic Pins, helping users discover new mobile applications and learn more about the apps and app makers. Promoted App Pins link directly to the app stores so users can download an app and start using it right away. Preliminary tests of the Promoted App Pins showed increased app downloads and more in-app actions, like signing up for services and making additional purchases. More than 70 percent of advertisers successfully reached their install goals using Promoted App Pins. All businesses can take advantage of Promoted App Pins through Pinterest Ads Manager or Pinterest Marketing Partners. Through mobile measurement partnerships with AppsFlyer, Tune, Adjust, Kochava, and Apsalar, users can also get reports on downstream installs. As an official Pinterest Marketing Partner, Bidalgo, a provider of ad automation software and services for app marketers, has been testing Promoted App Pins since the beta began last fall and discovered that they drive high-quality users and large volumes of installs. Recognized as a Pinterest Marketing Partner last November, Bidalgo enables app marketers to scale their growth by using artificial intelligence algorithms to optimize ad campaigns using Promoted App Pins and other Pinterest ad products. During the Pinterest beta period, Bidalgo achieved Return On Ad Spend (ROAS) higher than its clients' target benchmarks, while scaling install volume more than 10 times and spend to hundreds of thousand of dollars per month through Pinterest Promoted App Pins. Moreover, Pinterest's available inventory, based on impressions per minute, indicates that there is sizable inventory available on the platform compared to other social channels. Some of Bidalgo's other findings on Promoted App Pins included the following: Promoted App Pins drive high-quality users who tend to take more in-app actions and make more in-app purchases than average app users;

Keyword targeting delivered installs that were at least 6 percent cheaper and had 39 percent higher Day-Three Return On Ad Spend (ROAS) than other targeting options (like interest targeting and act-alike targeting);

Creatives that used the app store badges/icons drove 85 percent higher conversion rates and 50 percent lower cost-per-install rates;

Weddings and bridal, hair and makeup, and fashion were the three best-performing categories for interest targeting; and

Based on the number of impressions per minute Bidalgo saw through Promoted App Pins, the channel offers inventory on a par with other social channels, like Facebook. "Pinterest has quickly proven itself as one of the best platforms in the world to help app marketers drive large volumes of high-quality users," said Peli Beeri, CEO of Bidalgo, in a statement. "Promoted App Pins drive particularly good results because marketers can reach qualified users who have demonstrated a clear interest in their apps. We are extremely proud to be among the first Pinterest Marketing Partners to support Promoted App Pins, and we look forward to helping marketers leverage these new ad formats to grow their apps."