Vonage Launches Nexmo API Extension for Zoho CRM

Vonage, a provider of cloud communications for business, has partnered with Zoho to integrate Vonage's API platform, Nexmo, into the Zoho CRM platform.

Now available in the Zoho Marketplace, the Nexmo Extension for Zoho allows users to connect with customers or prospects through voice or text messaging without leaving the CRM platform.

"Whether it's a busy doctor's office sending billing or appointment reminders via SMS to patients or a sales professional making bulk voice calls to key prospects, the integration of Nexmo APIs into Zoho CRM enriches and improves the user experience for increased productivity and enhanced customer connections," said Tony Jamous, president of Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, in a statement. "Extending Vonage's existing partnership with Zoho to include Nexmo APIs is the perfect complement to our robust offering of cloud communications solutions for business. We are delighted to continue to collaborate with Zoho on new and innovative ways to help businesses stay connected."

With the Nexmo Extension for Zoho CRM, users can also do the following:

Make voice calls to contacts from within Zoho CRM;

Track outbound call history with up-to-date call status;

Create/manage customized voice templates;

Manage connections with contacts via an interactive dashboard;

Send customized voice calls through CRM workflows; and

Set the IVR for outgoing and incoming calls.

"Providing the best user experience has always been our goal. To enhance the customer experience, we have partnered with Nexmo and built SMS, voice call, and IVR features for Zoho CRM users which are now available as an extension in the Zoho Marketplace," said Mani Vembu, chief operating officer at Zoho, in a statement. "In this era of mobile phones and handheld devices, SMS and voice calls reach customers easily, and they have high visibility. Using the Nexmo Extension for Zoho CRM, a business' customer-facing departments can now contemporize the way they reach customers."

