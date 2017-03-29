Signal Launches Customer Identity Solution

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Signal has launched its Customer Identity Solution to help marketers instantly and continuously recognize customers and deliver contextual relevance at critical marketing moments beyond advertising and at any touchpoint. "Brands realize that to retain customers and drive loyalty, they need a new approach to identity. Tools and solutions that hold customer data hostage don't cut it anymore. Marketers want control, flexibility, and knowledge from a strategic identity foundation that can power all customer experiences," said Mike Sands, CEO of Signal, in a statement. "With Signal's solution, clients are gaining visibility of more known customers, reducing the cost of reaching those customers, and eliminating the friction caused by using multiple vendors." Signal's Customer Identity Solution translates and connects data into a unique profile for each customer, creating an identity graph that is controlled by the company and available any time. It offers the following capabilities: Enterprise portability: Customer profiles can be used to fuel connections across the business, enabling personalized communication across human, physical, and digital touchpoints.

Customer data foundation: Marketers can now build and own identity assets that recognize customers wherever they engage with the company. Signal's solution does not ingest or store personally identifiable information.

Continuous identity: Profiles update instantly as new signals are received to reflect the most current customer information, even outside of static campaign schedules. Data loss is minimized because identity is maintained in one solution rather than multiple sync points. Sky Betting & Gaming, an online sports betting business, leverages Signal's Customer Identity Solution to power addressable marketing. "Sky Betting & Gaming is on a mission to make betting and gaming better by delivering our digitally-native customers with the most relevant, personalized experiences," said Andy Walton, head of data at the company, in a statement. "Signal helps us capture live insights about customer preferences and reach known users in real time across devices in ways we couldn't before. Plus, we can effectively measure across channels to fully understand the results of our marketing efforts and optimize for the future." Quotient Technology, a digital promotion and media company, also leverages Signal's Customer Identity Solution. "Quotient helps CPG brands and retailers engage shoppers with relevance to deliver experiences that nurture loyalty and increase sales," said Sahil Anand, director of product management at Quotient, in a statement. "Signal is the connective tissue that stitches together in-store and online customer data to create Quotient's strategic identity layer. Because the graph is always accessible, brands can immediately act on purchase intent signals and measure the effectiveness of their efforts based on transaction data." Signal's solution builds on the company's Unified Customer View solution launched in February 2015. Advanced customer insights and new integrations are available with Signal's Customer Identity Solution. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/