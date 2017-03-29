TMMData Partners with ObservePoint to Bring Data Quality to Marketing

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes TMMData, a provider of data integration, preparation, and management software, is partnering with data quality assurance platform provider ObservePoint to give companies more accurate marketing information and analysis through automated data verification, integration, and cleansing. TMMData's web-based software enables organizations like Comcast, FedEx, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and the Pennsylvania State University to automate how they access, aggregate, enrich, and manage data from any source, including an out-of-the-box integration with ObservePoint. ObservePoint's Data Quality Assurance platform automates the process of auditing the presence and performance of analytics tags on websites and mobile apps. The companies' combined services and software can integrate verified website tag information with any number of other data sets. TMMData's integration of campaign management and tracking information from any source, including Adobe Analytics and ObservePoint validation data, allows marketers to see their web analytics and web tagging quality metrics side by side. When ObservePoint validation monitoring alerts a user to a tagging issue, TMMData can integrate the alert into an automated workflow that creates a job to address the problem. "This is such a natural partnership because our missions are so similar: automating prep processes so analysts can truly focus on data analysis rather than data housekeeping," said Bob Selfridge, founder and CEO of TMMData, in a statement. "Alongside ObservePoint, we are arming marketers and analysts with the ability to bring all the information they need into one place and automate data interactions, quality checks, and alerts. The result is confident, informed decision making." "Digital marketing moves at a dizzying pace, with new landing pages, campaigns, and assets launching daily. Those assets gather tons of potentially useful data, but ObservePoint is committed to making sure they give you good data," said Adam Gilbert, ObservePoint's director of strategic partnerships, in a statement. "Our focus on automating quality checks to ensure you're basing decisions on trustworthy data aligns seamlessly with TMMData's mission. We're excited to continue bringing data quality to the forefront of the analytics conversation with TMMData." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/