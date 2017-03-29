Logo
BodyBGTop
SmartTouch Interactive Upgrades Its CRM/Marketing Automation Platform
Usability enhancements and added functionality come to SmartTouch CRM.
Posted Mar 29, 2017
Page 1

SmartTouch Interactive, a single-source provider of interactive agency services and real estate e-marketing solutions for home builders, has enhanced its lead nurturing CRM platform.

The SmartTouch CRM is designed to help sales and marketing teams effectively generate and nurture leads. Users can deploy automated marketing campaigns for tracking and lead scoring while managing the multitouch sales process and gaining full transparency of leads' activities in rea -time.

The enhancements include the following:

  • Improved usability and management of custom fields;
  • More robust creation and management of daily actions;
  • Better ability to edit campaign images (coming in April);
  • Expanded view of email, campaign, and workflow statistics;
  • Litmus integration for better insight to how marketing campaigns render on various email platforms;
  • Additional WordPress Plugin support;
  • Improved opportunities module for better tracking of sales pipeline; and
  • New tours report for tracking on-site traffic.

"This release is exciting for us because it builds upon our exceptional CRM and marketing automation platform and provides added functionality for lead nurturing and closing home sales. Sales managers will enjoy improved reporting and insights into sales pipelines and on-site traffic," said Tammy Arishenkoff, senior product manager at SmartTouch Interactive, in a statement.

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Articles
The new version of SmartTouch CRM includes enhanced functionality, an improved user interface, and streamlined processes.
SmartTouch has streamlined lead management and nurturing for home builders and developers.
 
Related Best Practices White Papers

Sponsored By: Marketo and Real Magnet

Sponsored By: Informatica
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY