SmartTouch Interactive, a single-source provider of interactive agency services and real estate e-marketing solutions for home builders, has enhanced its lead nurturing CRM platform.
The SmartTouch CRM is designed to help sales and marketing teams effectively generate and nurture leads. Users can deploy automated marketing campaigns for tracking and lead scoring while managing the multitouch sales process and gaining full transparency of leads' activities in rea -time.
The enhancements include the following:
"This release is exciting for us because it builds upon our exceptional CRM and marketing automation platform and provides added functionality for lead nurturing and closing home sales. Sales managers will enjoy improved reporting and insights into sales pipelines and on-site traffic," said Tammy Arishenkoff, senior product manager at SmartTouch Interactive, in a statement.