TrueShip Rebrands to ReadyCloud

TrueShip has officially rebranded to ReadyCloud, as the company repositions itself to deliver a customer relationship management (CRM) software solution for online retailers.

ReadyCloud is cross-channel e-commerce CRM software that integrates with and imports data from most shopping carts and marketplaces, creating detailed and data-rich customer profiles that include order, shipping and returns history, tracking number, ship status, and more.

Analytics in ReadyCloud enable users to track the entire lifecycle of each customer, identifying trends, behavioral patterns, shipping preferences, and returns history across all of their sales channels. ReadyCloud also features an integrated, color-coded calendar and the ability to add detailed notes to customer profiles.

Plugins for ReadyCloud enhance its functionality with options like an automated shipping system (ReadyShipper shipping software) or an automated online product returns system (ReadyReturns e-commerce returns software).

"Open something new with ReadyCloud e-commerce CRM," said Michael Lazar, executive director of marketing at ReadyCloud, in a statement. "The powerful feature set is designed to put online retailers in a position to succeed."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com