Absolutdata Rolls Out the NAVIK AI Platform for Sales and Marketing

Absolutdata, a data analytics firm, today launched its NAVIK AI Platform, an artificial intelligence-driven decision engine that combines data, analytics and technology. The company also rolled out the NAVIK MarketingAI and NAVIK ConceptAI products, which join the NAVIK SalesAI solution released in September. "The NAVIK AI Platform develops an intelligent self-learning system that continuously learns from your unique business environment for better decision making," said Anil Kaul, CEO of Absolutdata, in a statement. "Until now, sales and marketing technology has primarily focused on executing decisions that were already made. What makes the NAVIK AI Platform revolutionary is that it operates at a higher level to actually improve decision making. Use cases with sales and marketing teams demonstrate that it is capable of delivering amazing results across industries." NAVIK MarketingAI is powered by the NAVIK AI Platform and hyper-personalizes offers. The NAVIK AI Platform also powers NAVIK ConceptAI, an automated concept testing tool that allows brand managers, product managers and researchers to conduct studies faster and more frequently with Go/No Go results. With step-by-step guidance, users can hone in on what messaging, packaging, features, even pricing the market will most likely embrace. AI-based benchmarks with self-learning capabilities dynamically adjust to business and market changes. ConceptAI includes a range of customized tests to fit unique business requirements. The NAVIK AI Platform's unique decision engineering methodology and human-machine model form the foundation. The platform includes an AI Design Lab with a machine learning library, self-learning model builder, and text mining lab. At the heart is the Decision Engine, with a prediction simulator, decision option generator, and recommender bot that, together, find the actions most likely to yield value and results. The platform automates data integration and harmonization from multiple sources, including existing CRM and marketing automation systems.