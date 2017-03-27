Genesys Announces New Customer Experience Solutions

Genesys today announced three new customer experience solutions—PureCloud, PureConnect, and PureEngage. Together, the trio composes an expanded customer experience platform built from the company’s acquisition of Interactive Intelligence last year. "[We] felt that the word pure was synonymous with what we want to be and where we want to go…one platform and one message with many different use cases," says Merijn te Booij, chief marketing officer at Genesys. "We associated pure with three parts of our platform—the PureCloud domain focused on the smaller, cloud-only buyer; PureConnect, a mid-market offer; and PureEngage, the higher-end offer." PureCloud is a cloud-based customer engagement and employee collaboration solution that prioritizes ease of use and speed of deployment. It includes call, chat, and video capabilities, as well as the ability to integrate with Salesforce, Zendesk, and other applications. PureConnect is a multichannel engagement solution aimed at medium to large organizations and is available both on-premises and in the cloud. It aims to simplify customer relationships with call, email, chat, and text capabilities and includes self-service and proactive outreach features. PureEngage is a customer engagement suite designed for global businesses, available both on-premises and in the cloud. It features real-time contextual journey and intelligent routing capabilities and aims to assist multinational organizations improve control over their brands. "When you look at those three platforms, [they are] complementary and adjacent, and they really address needs of different buyer personas," te Booje says. "Although today they are technology-associated, in the future the vision that we have is that they will become pure marketing labels for buyer personas going forward, and the underlying platform—[which] will be run by combining next generation architecture from PureCloud with the all-in-one simplicity from PureConnect and the ability to do sophisticated things from PureEngage—can be used by different people based on the role that they have in the enterprise. "It's incredibly exciting to be here with Interactive and Genesys combined as one company. That presents us with a possibility to really address every customer’s needs," he adds. Te Booij notes the importance of partner integrations on all three platforms. "All three are focused on a similar partner ecosystem; for example, Skype for Business is relevant for all three and will integrate with all three of them," he says. "We’ll do the same for workforce optimization vendors…and CRM of course as well.” Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/