AppsFlyer Launches Pivot Marketing Analysis Tool

AppsFlyer, a mobile attribution and marketing data analytics company, has launched Pivot, a reporting interface that delivers highly-customizable marketing data analysis from within the AppsFlyer analytics dashboard. Pivot, which was originally created for dating site provider Match Group, offers a drag-and-drop interface and can analyze up to 100,000 rows of aggregated data. "For any marketer, one of the biggest challenges is standardizing and aligning front-end and back-end data for the purpose of making spend optimizations and decisions," said James Peng, head of mobile and social acquisition at Match Group, in a statement. "Pivot makes our ad network optimization process about 10 percent faster and our typical day-to-day activities reviewing trends and performance activities more efficient by about 15 percent. We use insights from Pivot for a wide range of efforts, from dashboarding to fraud checks to campaign optimization. This tool is valuable for the industry and has allowed us to shift our attention from piecing together data from our ad networks to acting directly on the insights that should be sourced at the genesis of the data, the attribution provider, to begin with." Pivot provides marketers with access to nearly all of their mobile attribution and marketing analytics data and key performance indicators (KPIs). The interface allows marketers to customize every element, including rows, columns, dimensions, groups, and filters. Teams can edit, clone, save, customize, and share Pivots. "Since the early days of the PC, marketers have relied on basic tools like Microsoft Excel to analyze data, and today many remain dependent on these same tools," said Oren Kaniel, CEO and co-founder of AppsFlyer, in a statement. "Pivot gives marketers the ability to take data into their own hands, so they can work faster, collaborate smarter, and discover deeper insights without an overdependence on tools that can waste business' time and resources." Pivot enables marketers to conduct a number of analyses, including the following: Media Cost Analysis: Benchmark cost and return on investment performance by media source across apps and geographies to optimize budget allocation;

Deep Campaign Analysis: Build custom funnels and filters to get a complete picture of the campaign performance parameters that matter to each team, app, or business; and

Deep Campaign Analysis: Build custom funnels and filters to get a complete picture of the campaign performance parameters that matter to each team, app, or business; and

Activity + Retention Insights: Mix and match KPIs, such as activity and retention, in a single Pivot to find the optimal mix of marketing-driven user acquisition versus existing user retargeting. Several advertisers, marketers, and developers, including The Telegraph, Gett, and SkyScanner, took part in the Pivot beta program.