NeoReach, providers of a cloud-based influencer marketing platform, today released Influencer Media Value (IMV) analytics to measure the return on investment of influencer marketing programs.

Influencer media value is a specific type of earned media value that focuses on influencer marketing. To calculate influencer media value, the reach of sponsored posts is tabulated and summarized, reviewed for quality, and compared to established benchmarks from traditional advertising channels. The first step in calculating earned media value is assesing the standard benchmarks. Once these benchmarks are evaluated and confirmed, this provides a benchmark on how much it would cost to create the same level of engagement using paid media. NeoReach’s software automatically finds and scores these benchmarks based on paid data, past campaign performance, industry surveys, and performance analytics.

"Our customers are investing millions of dollars each year into influencer campaigns. Given the large scale of their spends, customers of this scale need an accurate and verifiable ways to track ROI. This is what NeoReach IMV solves," said NeoReach CEO Jesse Leimgruber in a statement.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com