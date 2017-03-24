Logo
Kantar Millward Brown Expands Ignite Network
The expansion includes greater insights into mobile and cross-platform ad effectiveness.
Posted Mar 24, 2017
Kantar Millward Brown has expanded its Ignite Network brand marketing analytics platform to include more mobile and cross-platform ad effectiveness measurement.

"It's critical for marketers and consumer insights teams to keep pace with consumers' use of mobile," said Stephen DiMarco, president of Kantar Millward Brown's North American Media and Digital Practice, in a statement. "Mobile is a key component of our clients' marketing strategies, and we’re committed to addressing mobile measurement challenges head-on to provide marketers the insights needed to confidently invest in this now-mainstream platform."

Kantar Millward Brown's Media and Digital Practice measures the effectiveness of mobile and digital advertising. Through the expansion of Ignite, Kantar Millward Brown will enable marketers to do the following:

  • Measure the effectiveness of a wider scope of mobile campaigns, including those with smaller impression sizes;
  • Evaluate the impact of mobile advertising on more niche, typically hard-to-reach, audiences; and
  • Make informed decisions to plan and optimize mobile advertising investments based on more granular insights into campaign performance.

As part of this expansion, Kantar Millward Brown has partnered with SessionM, a mobile-first marketing automation and loyalty platform, and Drawbridge, a cross-device identification company that helps businesses identify, anonymously, when a single person is using multiple devices. The Drawbridge partnership will cover the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and extend to the rest of the world in the coming months.

"We have placed a strong emphasis on product and media innovation across mobile, TV, and online to match our clients' increased marketing spend across platforms," DiMarco said. "Expansion of our mobile panel represents our commitment to deliver insight-rich solutions to help marketers understand how mobile advertising is contributing to brand growth."

