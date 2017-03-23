Taboola Integrates with The Trade Desk

Taboola has integrated its content discovery platform with The Trade Desk, a global technology for buyers of advertising. The collaboration enables The Trade Desk's global advertisers to programmatically buy premium video and native placements across Taboola's platform, which reportedly reaches more than 1 billion users every month in 50 markets.

"Native advertising, executed programmatically, is proven to deliver a relevant, engaging, and non-intrusive advertising experience for consumers," said Joel Livesey, director of partnerships, EMEA, at The Trade Desk, in a statement. "Our integration with Taboola provides our advertisers with even more ways to foster meaningful connections and further scale native as an integrated part of their overall digital marketing plan."

"Helping people discover things they may like and never knew existed, at the right moment, is at the heart of what we do. We aim to enable top brands to engage with their customers in an organic and invitation-based way," said Adam Singolda, founder and CEO of Taboola, in a statement. "We're excited to work together with The Trade Desk team to expand our discovery platform to new partners and empower brands to integrate video and native content, programmatically."