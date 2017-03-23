Logo
BodyBGTop
Taboola Integrates with The Trade Desk
Taboola has announced native and video advertising integration with The Trade Desk.
Posted Mar 23, 2017
Page 1

Taboola has integrated its content discovery platform with The Trade Desk, a global technology for buyers of advertising. The collaboration enables The Trade Desk's global advertisers to programmatically buy premium video and native placements across Taboola's platform, which reportedly reaches more than 1 billion users every month in 50 markets.

"Native advertising, executed programmatically, is proven to deliver a relevant, engaging, and non-intrusive advertising experience for consumers," said Joel Livesey, director of partnerships, EMEA, at The Trade Desk, in a statement. "Our integration with Taboola provides our advertisers with even more ways to foster meaningful connections and further scale native as an integrated part of their overall digital marketing plan."

"Helping people discover things they may like and never knew existed, at the right moment, is at the heart of what we do. We aim to enable top brands to engage with their customers in an organic and invitation-based way," said Adam Singolda, founder and CEO of Taboola, in a statement. "We're excited to work together with The Trade Desk team to expand our discovery platform to new partners and empower brands to integrate video and native content, programmatically."

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Best Practices White Papers

Sponsored By: Marketo and Real Magnet

Sponsored By: Informatica
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY