Adobe Summit 2017: Introducing Experience Cloud

LAS VEGAS — At Adobe Summit 2017 yesterday, the company announced the launch of Experience Cloud, a set of cloud services designed to help organizations create exceptional customer experiences—the importance of which was, fittingly, a major theme with keynote speakers, who emphasized how organizations need to craft such experiences to stand out from competitors. "Preserving the status quo is not a business strategy," Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe, told the audience during the morning keynote. He stressed that customer expectations are not static, and thus company visions should not be either. Great customer experience "is what separates market leaders from the rest of the pack" and needs to be personal, consistent, elegant, and ubiquitous. "Marketing is no longer about brand awareness…it's about brand purpose," added Brad Rencher, executive vice president and general manager at Adobe. "We are now riding this experience business wave. Make experience your business, because making experience your business is also good for business.” He went on to highlight four key features of experience businesses: (1) "An experience business will know me and respect me"; (2) "An experience business will speak in one voice, always in context"; (3) "An experience business will make technology transparent"; and (4) "An experience business will delight me at every turn.” He also added four imperatives for businesses to become experience-based: Start with context, design experiences for speed and scale, keep in mind that customers make decisions in milliseconds, and use integration to foster innovation. Adobe Experience Cloud consists of three solutions: Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Advertising Cloud, and Adobe Analytics Cloud. Adobe Marketing Cloud aims to help marketers manage and deliver impactful experiences, personalize and optimize those experiences, and orchestrate and manage campaigns and customer journeys. Adobe Marketing Cloud includes Adobe Experience Manager for content management, Adobe Target for A/B testing, Adobe Campaign for campaign management and marketing automation, Adobe Social for social media marketing, and Adobe Primetime for monetizing TV experiences. Adobe Advertising Cloud aims to help organizations manage advertising across traditional TV and digital formats. The solution combines Adobe's ad buying and management platform, Adobe Media Optimizer, with the capabilities of the recently acquired video advertising company TubeMogul. Adobe Advertising Cloud is designed to streamline the delivery of video, display, and search advertising across all channels and devices. Finally, Adobe Analytics Cloud enables organizations to transition from insights to action in real time by integrating audience data across all Adobe cloud solutions. It combines Adobe's data and audience management platform Adobe Audience Manager with the real-time analytics and audience segmentation of Adobe Analytics. It also incorporates the capabilities of Adobe's artificial intelligence and machine learning service, Adobe Sensei. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/