[24]7 Works with Adobe for Launch's Launch

Additionally, [24]7's support of Adobe Cloud Platform–Launch will empower companies with a continuous feedback loop that bridges front-end marketing campaigns and back-end customer support interaction data. Launch, announced at Adobe Summit in Las Vegas this week, is Adobe's next-generation tag management solution providing marketers with a consolidated view and management of their marketing technologies across their global properties. [24]7's Launch extension will distribute [24]7 Intent Tags across web and mobile web properties. A feature of [24]7 Platform, [24]7 Intent Tags are a client website tagging technology that enables intent prediction in the [24]7 Platform. This collaboration now lets companies offer an agent chat or chatbot interface with a simple click. Additionally, Launch simplifies tag configuration. For example, marketers will be able to add variables, including product description, price, or user type, as well as events, including add to cart and conversion. With Launch, additional data can be applied to any point of the customer journey. "Understanding consumer intent is critical in customer acquisition and engagement," said Scott Horn, chief marketing officer at [24]7, in a statement. But to understand intent, you have to understand how consumers are interacting with your brand at every touch point. Adobe has a platform and vision for integrating consumer data, with a data governance framework to match and the advancements its making to its Cloud Platform are important steps towards creating a more personalized and holistic customer experience." "It is time to move the industry forward and past piecemeal systems and fragmented implementations," said Suresh Vittal, vice president of Adobe Marketing Cloud, in a statement. "In partnership with innovative companies like [24]7, we'll enable customers to focus on what really matters: delivering consistent, personalized experiences that delight customers at every turn."