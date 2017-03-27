The 2017 CRM Service Rising Stars: Zappix Eases IVR Frustrations

Related Whitepapers The Fundamentals of Effective Customer Experience From Contact Center to Customer Engagement Center Designing an Intelligent Contact Center for Competitive Advantage Zappix has been in the customer service solution business for only a few years, but it’s already making a name for itself with its visual IVR (interactive voice response) technology. In 2016, Zappix made waves with the introduction of dual-session visual IVR, a customer service interaction that initially resembles traditional IVR but quickly morphs into a touchscreen interaction. “We’re eliminating the parts of IVR that consumers find most annoying by giving them another choice of channel to interact with,” says Avner Schneur, CEO of Zappix. The Zappix duel-session IVR connects customers to an automated answering system, but after the customer pushes a button to confirm he’s calling from a smartphone, the system triggers a text message with a link to a visual IVR session; the customer can then continue the session visually by clicking the link. The customer is redirected to a touchscreen interaction while the call is still active and can perform a number of basic functions through the touchscreen experience, such as tracking an order. “Our customer Aeropostale gets a lot of calls from customers simply wanting to track their orders,” Schneur explains. “Through this system, customers can get access to that information quickly and without having to wait to speak to an agent on the phone.” Of course, customers can always speak to a live agent if they choose; by simply tapping a button on the visual IVR display, they’re routed to a human being. The advantage, Schneur explains, is that an agent can see exactly what the customer has done during the call and pick up the interaction from there. By giving the option of handling issues through a visual interaction, Zappix speeds the process of getting customers the information they need. “Sometimes a customer might have a simple question but they’re stuck in this annoying IVR loop that they can’t get out of. They’re pressing zero a million times, trying to get to an operator, and getting frustrated with the company they’re trying to reach,” Schneur says. “When they’re able to get the information they need more efficiently, however, customer satisfaction and Net Promoter Score both go up.” Zappix prides itself on easy-to-use technology, especially its drag-and-drop back-end design. “Non-IT users can drag and drop components to create colorful, functional user experiences. Anyone can do it,” Schneur explains. Last year, Zappix also introduced drag-and-drop API support for integration with CRM and back-office support systems. In general, integration has been “incredibly important” to the company recently, Schneur says, alluding to its May 2016 integration with Salesforce.com’s Service Cloud and its January 2017 integrations with cloud-based IVR provider Twilio and other cloud-based vendors. The latter moves have made it easier for contact centers to connect integrated cloud-based IVR and visual IVR. Zappix also added full localization support, support for double-byte and right-to-left languages, and support for Apple Watch, adding to the Android, iPhone, and web-based HTML 5 smartphone apps it previously supported. The integration of voice and non-voice visual content can now be applied to service channels such as the web, live chat, mobile online forms, and multimedia (audio or video) self-help resources. Another addition was the robust multichannel Big Data actionable analytics suite, letting companies get a true view of multichannel interactions and respond in near real time. At the end of January, Zappix announced a new round of financing led by venture capital firm Kormeli. The amount has not been disclosed, but according to Schneur, the additional funds will be used to grow the company’s distribution channels and drive product development. Zappix has also expanded into new verticals, including utilities, retail, insurance, healthcare, and human resources. “This is an exciting time for us,” Schneur says. “There’s a lot of momentum that we expect will continue to carry us forward.” ZAPPIX CEO: Avner Schneur Founded: 2011 Headquarters: Burlington, Mass. Revenue: N/A Employees: 228 Customer Count: N/A Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/