The 2017 CRM Service Rising Stars

Rising stars are typically growing companies, though they don't necessarily have to be start-ups or striving up-and-coming firms. Their products are game-changing. Their executives have clearly defined visions, which they are able to project across their entire organizations. They tend to be energetic, entrepreneurial, exciting places to work, where employees are motivated by a commitment to innovate or disrupt their industry. In some cases, they might have been the first to launch a truly imaginative solution that no one had ever seen before, or they might have put a new spin on a decades-old technology that can now be used in new and exciting ways. Whatever their key to success, though, they all have left an indelible mark on their respective market sectors. This year, six such firms have earned the distinction of being named Service Rising Stars. One has been around for decades but in 2016 undertook a series of initiatives and acquisitions that uniquely positions it to compete—and win—in entirely new areas. Two have been in business for only a few years, but their products have completely raised the bar in customer service and support. The other three are a little longer-standing but have broken new ground and set new standards for their peers to follow. And they've done all that, and more, in just the past 12 months. Below are the 2016 CRM Service Rising Stars presented in alphabetical order: Cogito Freshdesk Jive NICE Verint Zappix