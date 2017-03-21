Optimove Adds to Customer Marketing Cloud

Optimove, providers of the Customer Marketing Cloud, has added Product Recommendations and Replenishment to its platform. Using Optimove's machine learning algorithms, these features allow retailers to give more personalized product and replenishment recommendations to their customers based on past purchases and predictions of customer intent drawn from a complex web of data points in their CRM systems.

"Optimove's goal is to enable marketers to communicate with their customers in an emotionally intelligent way. By applying our data science model to product recommendations and replenishments, retailers can deepen their relationship with their customers by showing they are really listening," said Pini Yakuel, CEO of Optimove, in a statement. "Optimove is bringing the power of a robust CRM strategy to a B2C world; connecting content and product recommendations to our customer data models gives marketers insights they never had before."

Customers currently using Product Recommendations and Replenishment include Freshly, eBags, and Lucky Vitamin.

