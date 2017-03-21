Hootsuite Acquires Naritiv's Snapchat Analytics Solution

Hootsuite, providers of a social media management platform, today announced its acquisition of the Snapchat analytics solution created by Naritiv, a Los Angeles-based content creation company.

Following its recent acquisitions of digital advertising technology provider AdEspresso, and social analytics provider LiftMetrix, this announcement underscores Hootsuite's continued investment across social networks and momentum in building a social marketing solution.

"Brands are turning to video-centric networks like Snapchat to engage with their audiences," said Ryan Holmes, CEO of Hootsuite, in a statement. "Naritiv has been at the forefront of connecting brands and agencies with Snapchat influencers and their audiences. We're thrilled to integrate Snapchat functionality into the Hootsuite platform to help our customers take full advantage of this dynamic video network. Snapchat is the new TV."

Naritiv's analytics solution has helped companies understand and enhance their digital campaigns on Snapchat, which has more than 156 million users worldwide and 10 billion daily video views.

"We felt our Snapchat solution was complementary to the innovative marketing solutions that Hootsuite offers to brands and agencies," said Dan Altmann, co-founder of Naritiv, in a statement. "Hootsuite is a market leader for social media management across both paid and organic channels, and we're excited to see Hootsuite take our technology to the next level."

