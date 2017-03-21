Anexinet Unveils ListenLogic Omni-Channel Analytics

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Anexinet, a provider of digital, analytics and hybrid IT solutions, today launched ListenLogic Omni-Channel Analytics Platform, allowing companies to capture and analyze customer intelligence through various data sources, such as call center recordings, email, chat, text, and CRM information, to unlock behavioral patterns for a deeper understanding of customer experiences. Omni-Channel Analytics is the evolution of Anexinet's ListenLogic, a social media analytics and insights solution. The company has expanded ListenLogic's analytics capabilities to reach into isolated datasets to reveal specific purchasing patterns and associated details through graphical dashboard displays. According to Anexinet data, Omni-Channel Analytics has the potential to do the following: Reduce call center operational costs by 20 percent or more;

Improve customer experience, NPS (Net Promoter Score) by 15 percent to 20 percent; and

Mitigate operational risk through early awareness of fraud, legal action, or product quality issues. "Gaining business intelligence through analytics has always been critically important to understanding customer experiences at the strategic and tactical level," said Brad Hokamp, CEO of Anexinet, in a statement. "We have taken this approach one step further and developed Omni-Channel Analytics with machine learning techniques to become a crucial tool for understanding how to engage with customers, predict the likelihood of future purchases, and formulate a better approach to product development and service and support."