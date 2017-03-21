Ytel Launches Beacon Marketing Application

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Ytel, a provider of communications software and embedded real-time communications solutions, has launched Beacon, a broadcasting app for voice messaging and ringless voicemail. Within minutes, non-profits and businesses can customize and send recorded messages by phone to dozens, hundreds, or thousands of people on-demand. Beacon is an integrated marketing application that broadcasts at scale by phone to increase lead conversions and distribute marketing or business notifications in real time or planned. Through the online portal, Beacon users can manage campaigns and analyze cost run reports for detail ROI tracking. Beacon is Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Canadian Radio Television Communications (CRTC) compliant when used correctly. Popular customer use cases include the following: Reminders and confirmations for upcoming appointments, deliveries, and more with interactive voice notifications.

Reorders and collections.

Promotions and discounts to leads and customers with personalized voice notifications.

Alerts and announcements to keep customers updated on important changes to their accounts. Send alerts to employees or community members of news or emergency warnings that might affect them.

Fundraising, allowing users to deliver political, charity, or other fundraising voice messages to large audiences and process funds and donations over the phone.

"In under a year we have grown Beacon into an independent solution that supports over 100 million messages per month," said Katelyn Rose, product manager at Ytel, in a statement. "This growth and volume is from current customers, and we look forward to expanding into the broadcasting marketplace."