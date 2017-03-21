Trumpia Releases Trumpia Connect

Trumpia, a mobile messaging and multichannel marketing automation software provider, today released Trumpia Connect, an SMS app, in the Salesforce Marketplace.

Trumpia Connect brings Trumpia's text messaging capabilities to the Salesforce.com Lightning Experience, enabling users to have one-on-one text message conversations with leads and contacts directly from the Salesforce interface. Users can choose what number they want to use for text messaging, including the direct or toll-free phone number that they already operate.

Trumpia Connect is compatible with all of Salesforce's latest capabilities, including Automated Salesforce Workflows, which works with Salesforce Process Builder. Now, users can have messages automatically sent whenever specified actions occur in Salesforce, such as the creation or closing of a lead. Trumpia Connect can also be used in the Salesforce1 Mobile App.

"Trumpia Connect will give sales reps access to texting, the channel that their audiences are already attached to," said Trumpia's CEO, Ken Rhie, in a statement. "This will effectively give users a 7.5 times higher response rate than email."

