Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit Announces New Partners

Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit today announced new partners in its NetSuite Solution Provider Program, including WithumSmith+Brown, Kranz & Associates, AdaptaLogix, and Phoenix Systems Group. The program, designed to meet growing demand for cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, aims to enable each solution provider to build a cloud practice that provides their clients with enhanced visibility, efficiency, scalability, and agility. Accounting and consulting firm WithumSmith+Brown recently expanded its management consulting practice and chose NetSuite as its technology partner for industries including wholesale and distribution, manufacturing, nonprofit, financial services, and professional services. Working with NetSuite, the firm will provide a variety of cloud technology consulting and services, while also using NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform to provide industry-specific customizations and integrations, said Jim Bourke, partner technology practice leader at Withum, in a statement: "At Withum, we believe our clients need more than the traditional tax and accounting services offered by most firms today. As trusted advisors to our clients, our NetSuite cloud ERP practice is a critical piece of our services offering." Kranz & Associates, a provider of financial and administrative consulting services, focuses on growth-stage, venture-backed companies, yet as these clients mature they often find themselves limited by early-stage accounting systems—a problem that can be solved by a transition to NetSuite, said Bud Austin, president of Kranz & Associates, in a statement: "Start-up founders love having access to data on a mobile-friendly, cloud-based platform. NetSuite gives them the ability to manage expenses, revenue, and processes much better than a small business system would." ERP consulting company AdaptaLogix focuses on growth-stage biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Although they are not yet generating revenue, these companies need to build their staff and complexity, as well as be prepared to expand quickly if a new drug or treatment goes to market, said James Neal, AdaptaLogix partner, in a statement: "NetSuite gives our clients sophisticated financial infrastructure at an affordable price and on a quick timeline, without having to add more staff to manage software. There are a lot of very specific needs in the pharma world, and NetSuite is very well suited to be tailored to that industry. NetSuite makes it possible for us to deliver a faster implementation and better solution with less risk and reduced costs." Phoenix Systems Group is a developer of ERP systems for catalog and e-commerce merchants. The company joined the NetSuite Solution Provider Program with the goal of transitioning its legacy code base and existing customers to the NetSuite cloud. The organization's optimization capabilities for package dimensions and shipping rates will be adopted to the SuiteCloud platform, ensuring that the benefits expected by clients will be preserved, said Jeff White, president and CEO of Phoenix Systems Group, in a statement: "We live in a unified commerce world today, and NetSuite's comprehensive solution greatly reduces complexity for e-commerce vendors. Because NetSuite is already a single unified system, it eliminates most of the cost and complexity associated with e-commerce, while still giving us tremendous opportunities to customize and configure for every client."