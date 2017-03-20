Point Inside Launches Deals Personalization

Point Inside, a provider of in-store product location solutions for retailers, today launched the Deals Personalization tool, an extension of its StoreMode platformm to help retailers leverage historical shopping information with shoppers' in-store physical locations to serve highly relevant, personalized deal recommendations through branded mobile apps.

"More and more shoppers are using their smartphones to assist with purchasing decisions while in-store," said Josh Marti, CEO and co-founder of Point Inside, in a statement. "This presents a huge opportunity for retailers to engage shoppers via mobile and present deals in real time that are relevant to their shopping trip and personal preferences. With the launch of Deals Personalization, we're empowering retailers to provide shoppers with recommendations and deals that are more tailored than ever before."

Deals Personalization allows retailers to tailor deal recommendations based on shoppers' in-app search histories, shopping list contents, and physical locations in stores. It is built on Point Inside's StoreMode platform, which creates a digital representation of each retail store, capturing current product locations, departments, and services. This digital map is then infused with enterprise data and mobile shopper usage to give retailers a comprehensive view of what's happening across their locations. It can also provide shoppers with indoor mapping, product location, and store-specific search capabilities through retailers' branded mobile apps.

"Mobile deal recommendations are becoming a focus for big-box retailers as they look to enhance the in-store shopping experience," said Patrick Giusti, chief revenue officer at Point Inside, in a statement. "The majority of millennial shoppers have shown interest in digital coupons and deals, and since this demographic grew up with personalized online experiences, it's a natural progression to offer these consumers the same type of deals when they shop in brick-and-mortar stores."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com