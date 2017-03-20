MaxPoint Partners with InfoScout

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency From Contact Center to Customer Engagement Center Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Designing an Intelligent Contact Center for Competitive Advantage MaxPoint has partnered with InfoScout to use shopper-level insights to transform the way consumer packaged goods companies and retailers measure their marketing programs. MaxPoint uses location and basket-level data from InfoScout's panel of active shoppers along with its own proprietary data to model audiences with a high propensity to buy. That unique dataset is also used to enrich companies' customer lists with information about loyalists' product and retailer preferences and to measure the sales impact of programs at the shopper level. The partnership allows digital advertisers to reach customers based on where and when they shop and the products in their baskets. Subscribers to MaxPoint's Customer Catalyst CRM software can also benefit from InfoScout's panel data, which MaxPoint uses alongside its own data to model the attributes and product preferences of loyal customers on CRM lists. The impact marketing programs have on individual shoppers is quantifiable with MaxPoint Sales Impact Studies, which analyze which buyers account for the greatest incremental campaign volume. InfoScout operates a consumer purchase panel through mobile apps that reward shoppers with school donations, cash, and gift cards in exchange for uploading their shopping and dining receipts. The consumer insights company provides path-to-purchase insights tied to UPC, price, loyalty, visitation, and location across all retail formats, including grocery, mass, club, drug, dollar, specialty and e-commerce. MaxPoint's Customer Catalyst matches, enriches, and activates CRM lists across the full digital marketing stack. The solution connects every device in a household to its CRM record by matching physical and email addresses to digital audiences and then enriching those profiles with MaxPoint's real-time purchase intent and location history data. "Our partnership with InfoScout reflects a commitment to enhancing our products and developing deeper relationships with our customers to help them better understand how their marketing campaigns are performing," said Sean Murphy, senior vice president of analytics at MaxPoint, in a statement. "Before working with InfoScout, we were able to accurately measure the sales impact of digital marketing at the store level. Now, we can also assess sales impact at the shopper level, with insights on where a brand's loyalists shop and which other brands are in their baskets." "We're constantly looking for creative ways to disrupt legacy approaches to measuring marketing effectiveness and to provide more actionable insights to consumer brands," said Jared Schrieber, co-founder and CEO of InfoScout, in a statement. "Working with MaxPoint, we're delivering basket-level data that powers closed-loop measurement at the shopper level, giving brands a more actionable understanding of how their marketing campaigns perform on the ground." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/