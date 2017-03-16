InsideView Strengthens Integration With SAP Hybris’s Sales Cloud

InsideView, maker of a market intelligence platform, today deepened its integration with SAP Hybris's Sales Cloud, giving firms access to up-to-date account records to help them better prepare for conversations with prospects. The upgraded offering draws from InsideView’s global company and contact database to clean, update, enrich, and standardizes customer data in real time.



The importance of data cannot be overstated in today's business landscape. It's a given that to do their jobs, customer-facing employees need access to quality information that they can act on in a timely manner. Salespeople and marketers are no exception; these professionals require accurate data that allows them to understand their customers and personalize outreach in context during sales calls or marketing campaigns. However, these departments struggle to keep their records fresh, which can result in the pursuit of leads that yield minimal payoff.



"We have several SAP Hybris Sales customers that have been asking for us to build a data connector so they could simply click a button and update their CRM records without manual data entry," says Heidi Tucker, InsideView's vice president of alliances and business development. Yet while InsideView's technology has been integrated with the Sales Cloud since 2011, the vendor hasn't offered a data connector that allowed its company and contact details to write a CRM record. "Entering data manually into CRM is time consuming, error prone, and one of the most negative CRM user experiences" there is, Tucker says. With the release, "we're improving SAP CRM data freshness, making it easier for salespeople to find the right prospects and hot opportunities, and giving them precious time back since they're not manually updating CRM data."



InsideView's offering for SAP Hybris's Sales Cloud updates contact information as various changes take place. The solution, which integrates as a native app within the Sales Cloud, imports firm and contact information, news from social media sites, and business connections from 40,000 sources, before processing and certifying the data with InsideView's Multi-sourced, Triangulated and Validated (MTV) technology.



"Individual users can easily update any CRM record with a single click," Tucker points out. "Company revenue, employee counts, contact titles, and industry codes are some of the features that can be updated, saving hours of time."



End users can also see any changes when they occur in the CRM system and choose whether to accept or reject them, as well as import new opportunities into the system if they wish.



In a statement, Volker Hildenbrand, global vice president at SAP Hybris, said that InsideView extends the value of SAP Hybris’s Sales Cloud with enhanced data management capabilities: "Customer and contact data is key to providing businesses with a consistent, unified view of their customers. With this new release of InsideView, customers using SAP Hybris Sales Cloud can import, update and enrich their CRM records in real time, which can significantly reduce the time sales reps spend on manual data entry." Tucker notes that InsideView will continue to build out features that allow companies to add and update data while providing insights into B2B companies and decision-maker contacts. This includes expanding Tech Profiler data to shed light on the technologies companies use internally, and Executive Tracker data to show when people have transitioned from one company to another. Additionally, the vendor will expand its international and geolocation data offerings as well as its automated lead enrichment and data cleaning solutions for Hybris's sales and marketing products. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/