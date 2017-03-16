ProsperWorks Integrates with RingCentral

Related Whitepapers The Fundamentals of Effective Customer Experience From Contact Center to Customer Engagement Center Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Designing an Intelligent Contact Center for Competitive Advantage ProsperWorks, providers of a CRM solution for Google, today launched in-app cloud communications functionality through its integration with RingCentral, a provider of enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. In addition to allowing ProsperWorks users to make, receive, and log calls without leaving their CRM, the new feature provides sales reps with immediate access to contact details, past interactions, and deal status. The new functionality eliminates the need to take manual call notes and input them into the CRM system once the call is completed. Building on ProsperWorks' integration with Gmail, this new feature brings cloud communications into the CRM application. "This latest addition will drastically improve the way sales teams operate," said Jon Lee, CEO and co-founder of ProsperWorks, in a statement. "You might not think it, but toggling back and forth between your CRM and your VoIP adds up to a lot of time and frustration. With our RingCentral integration, users will never have to leave our simple interface." The integration includes the following features: In-App Calls: Users can receive calls and see caller information directly within ProsperWorks;

Click-to-Call: Users can call contacts from within ProsperWorks using a simple click-to-dial functionality;

Call Notes: Users can create notes during their calls and log them into the contact's activity stream, documenting all sales activity in one place; and

Activity and Goals Reports: Managers can track sales rep call activity and status. The ProsperWorks RingCentral integration is available for all users who have a Premium or Enterprise RingCentral Office account. It integrates with any RingCentral desk phone or desktop app. "The rise of the anywhere, anytime, from any device worker is forcing a fundamental change in how we think of the enterprise and the technology needed to enable teams to be more agile and productive," said David Lee, vice president of platform at RingCentral, in a statement. "The Prosperworks integration with RingCentral delivers a unified experience for sales teams across the enterprise, allowing them to communicate with their stakeholders natively from within their CRM application."